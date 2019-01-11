Project Innovation

Presented by NBC and Telemundo Owned Television Stations and the NBCUniversal Foundation

The NBCUniversal Foundation is partnering with the NBC and Telemundo owned stations located in 11 markets to present Project Innovation, a grant program recognizing local non-profit organizations that are tackling everyday problems through innovative solutions.

Project Innovation will award exceptional non-profit programs that are addressing one of the four community issue areas: Culture of Inclusion, Youth Education, Next Generation Storytellers, Community Engagement.

The NBCUniversal Foundation and NBC and Telemundo stations located in 11 markets will award a total of $2,450,000 in 2019: San Francisco Bay Area, Boston, Chicago, Hartford, CT, Dallas Fort-Worth, New York, Philadelphia, San Diego, South Florida, Southern California, and Washington, D.C.

Applications will be accepted beginning January 11, 2019 until February 15, 2019 at 11:59:59 p.m. Eastern Time .

The grant application process is competitive. We look forward to reviewing exceptional non-profit programs that are addressing these local community issues in an innovative way.